WILDFIRE

Wildfire burning in Marin County park prompts evacuation orders

Flames from a wildfire are seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

LAGUNITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
A five acre wildfire burning in a park in Marin County Monday night prompted evacuation orders, according to fire officials.

The fire is burning in the Samuel P. Taylor State Park in an area difficult for firefighters to access.


An evacuation order is in place for Mountain King Road, Portola Avenue and Alamo down to Barranca, the Marin County Fire Department tweeted.

Smoke in the San Geronimo and Fairfax communities could be strong due to the fire.
