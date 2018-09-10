Wildfire burning in Marin County park prompts evacuation orders

Satellite showing possible new fire start in Marin County. Near Hwy 1 and Sir Francis Drake Blvd. Dark purple is possible heat signature. #cawx pic.twitter.com/4Rb2x6Skwz — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 11, 2018

An evacuation order is in place for Mountain King Rd, Portola Ave and Alamo down to Barranca. Residents in that area should evacuate immediately to the Lagunitas School and wait for further information. Alamo Rd. will be closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/0eqevGsb83 — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) September 11, 2018

A five acre wildfire burning in a park in Marin County Monday night prompted evacuation orders, according to fire officials.The fire is burning in the Samuel P. Taylor State Park in an area difficult for firefighters to access.An evacuation order is in place for Mountain King Road, Portola Avenue and Alamo down to Barranca, the Marin County Fire Department tweeted.Smoke in the San Geronimo and Fairfax communities could be strong due to the fire.