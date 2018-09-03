WILDFIRE

Wildfire in Kelseyville prompts evacuations, Cal Fire reports

Cal Fire tweeted this map of a 20-acre fire burning off Kelsey Creek Road and Conklin Lane in Kelseyville, Calif. on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (Photo by CAL_FIRE/Twitter)

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters are battling a 20 acre fire in Kelseyville and evacuations are underway, according to Cal Fire.

RELATED: East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog

The evacuations are in progress for Kelsey Creek Drive and Carder Road.

The fire started around 2 p.m. Monday.

Get the latest weather updates here and recent stories and videos about the California wildfires here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
air qualitywildfiresmokesmokehealthbay area air quality management districtresearchbrush firefireKelseyville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Smoked Out: What scientists at Cal are learning about smoky Bay Area skies
VIDEO: Wildfire smoke turns Bay Area skies dark, murky
AccuWeather Forecast: Patchy fog near coast, bay
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
WILDFIRE
Bay Area air quality advisory for smoke extended as wildfires burn
What's the difference between a fire whirl and a firenado? Watch video of both
California bill passes PG&E fire liability on to customers
VIDEO: Firefighter battling Carr Fire captures fire whirl on camera
More wildfire
Top Stories
Woman killed after jumping out of ambulance in East Bay
San Jose hit-and-run caught on camera
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Bay Area air quality advisory for smoke extended as wildfires burn
Bay Area couple snags pic with Keanu Reeves at their Santa Cruz wedding
Colin Kaepernick featured in new 'Just Do It' campaign
Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago
Palo Alto man returns to U.S. after being imprisoned in Nepal
Show More
Tibbetts' father: 'Don't distort her death to advance racist views'
Apple store in Burlingame becomes latest target of thieves
Man helps hungry bear escape from dumpster
Kaiser workers hold march, rally in Oakland
Father, daughter complete tour of MLB stadiums with visit to AT&T Park
More News