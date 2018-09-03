Wildfire in Kelseyville prompts evacuations, Cal Fire reports

Firefighters are battling a 20 acre fire off Kelsey Creek Rd & Conklin Ln, Kelseyville (Lake County) Evacuations in progress for Kelsey Creek Dr and Carder Rd. #KelseyFire https://t.co/HED3xU1gLI pic.twitter.com/nWyraBkxaF — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 3, 2018

Firefighters are battling a 20 acre fire in Kelseyville and evacuations are underway, according to Cal Fire.The evacuations are in progress for Kelsey Creek Drive and Carder Road.The fire started around 2 p.m. Monday.