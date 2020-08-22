Hennessey Fire: Napa County couple loses 'dream home' in wildfire, but wedding altar still stands among the wreckage

Bernat and Anne Riudavets moved to Napa County from San Francisco four years ago to build their dream home. They got married on the property, and although flames from the Hennessey Fire destroyed their beloved house Wednesday night, their wedding altar still stands on the property.
"I'm trying to look at the bright side," said Anne Riudavets.
They know their story could've ended much differently. Just five miles up the road, three people did not survive, found dead on a property surrounded by scars from what was clearly a fast-moving inferno that left no signs of life in its wake.
The Riudavets plan to return to their home someday, no matter how long it takes.
"We're hopeful," said Anne Riudavets. "It's going to be a long path, but we're looking forward to that day when we get to celebrate again with everyone, version 2.0 of our dream home.
