Hennessey Fire: Napa County couple loses 'dream home' in wildfire, but wedding altar still stands among the wreckage

By
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- As the LNU Lightning Complex Fire swells to more than 302,000 acres with just 15 percent containment, two survivors in Napa County tell ABC7 News their focus is on what endured as the flames roared through, rather than what was lost.

Bernat and Anne Riudavets moved to Napa County from San Francisco four years ago to build their dream home. They got married on the property, and although flames from the Hennessey Fire destroyed their beloved house Wednesday night, their wedding altar still stands on the property.

BAY AREA WILDFIRES: The latest on evacuation orders, road closures, containment numbers

"I'm trying to look at the bright side," said Anne Riudavets.

They know their story could've ended much differently. Just five miles up the road, three people did not survive, found dead on a property surrounded by scars from what was clearly a fast-moving inferno that left no signs of life in its wake.

The Riudavets plan to return to their home someday, no matter how long it takes.

RELATED: 'It's a miracle': Napa's historic Nichelini Winery spared from Hennessy blaze

"We're hopeful," said Anne Riudavets. "It's going to be a long path, but we're looking forward to that day when we get to celebrate again with everyone, version 2.0 of our dream home.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
  • Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now

  • Track air quality levels in the Bay Area

  • Bay Area air quality worst in the world as wildfires rage in all but one county


  • How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation

  • Most destructive California wildfires in history
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    napanapa countyhennessey firewildfirenorth bay firesweddinglightning complex fire
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RELATED
    Historic Napa Valley winery spared from Hennessy blaze
    Wildfire live updates: LNU Lightning Complex fires remain at 219,067 acres
    Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Wildfire live updates: LNU Lightning Complex fires remain at 219,067 acres
    Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
    Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
    LNU Lightning Complex: Residents wait to evacuate as Walbridge Fire approaches Russian River region
    Napa County removed from COVID-19 watch list
    Staggering footage of lightning that started Bay Area fires: WATCH
    4 fires near San Jose, Morgan Hill contained, CAL FIRE says
    Show More
    California fires: Here's when you should plan to evacuate
    VIDEO: Apocalyptic scene driving through Hennessey Fire
    1,214-mile smoke plume from CA wildfires visible from space
    Bay Area air quality worst in world as wildfires rage
    Newsom received full pay despite pay cut promise, report says
    More TOP STORIES News