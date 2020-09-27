Glass Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered for parts of St. Helena due to wildfire

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some residents in St. Helena due to a wildfire.

Police say residents and businesses in the area of Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road should leave right away.



CAL FIRE says the fire is 20-acres and has a "dangerous rate of spread."

Fire officials say Angwin is under an evacuation advisory and residents are urged to consider make their way off the mountain.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.





Related topics:
st. helenanapa countyfirewildfirecal fire
