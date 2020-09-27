Glass Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered for parts of St. Helena due to wildfire

Police say residents and businesses in the area of Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road should leave right away.
FIRE IN Napa County: Mandatory Evacuation on Silverado Trail, Lark Mead Lane to Deer Park Road. Also from Deer Park Road to Devils Elbow. pic.twitter.com/vvHvSCZyVg— Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020
CAL FIRE says the fire is 20-acres and has a "dangerous rate of spread."
Fire officials say Angwin is under an evacuation advisory and residents are urged to consider make their way off the mountain.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
#BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations are underway for a vegetation fire near St. Helena in Napa County. Residents in the area of Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road need to evacuate now. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/3mPiKav3MJ— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 27, 2020
For reference-- this vegetation fire is just east of the Silverado Trail in St. Helena. These are some of the wineries/businesses in that area. pic.twitter.com/Dvf4PpzSsS— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 27, 2020
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
