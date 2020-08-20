wildfire

Bay Area wildfire live updates: Felton evacuations due to CZU August Fire, PG&E worker dies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A record-breaking heat wave combined with thousands of lightning strikes has sparked hundreds of wildfires around Northern California, burning homes and prompting evacuations.

BAY AREA WILDFIRES: The latest on evacuation orders, road closures, containment numbers

Here are the latest developments on the blazes in the Bay Area.

Aug. 20, 2020



8:30a.m.
Felton, surrounding areas in Santa Cruz County told to evacuate
Felton must evacuate immediately due to the fast-moving CZU August Fire. Mandatory evacuations are in effect from Davenport south to the Santa Cruz city limits. Also throughout the northern part of the county including Boulder Creek, Bonny Doon and North Coast. Ben Lomond and Lompico must evacuate immediately.

8 a.m.
LNU Lightning Complex fires explode in size
The LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties have grown to a combined 130,000 acres overnight with 0% containment, according to CAL FIRE. There are 30,500 structures being threatened and 105 destroyed.

7 a.m.
Sonoma Co. updates list of school closures
The following Sonoma County schools/districts have cancelled distance learning due to evacuations: Alexander Valley School District (closed Thursday), Guerneville School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21, Healdsburg (closed Thursday), Kashia School (closed Thursday), Monte Rio School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21), Montgomery School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21), West Side School District (Closed Thursday). Additional school districts in or near the evacuation area are Fort Ross and Forestville, both of which are not yet in session. Families are advised to check the school district for updates about distance learning.

5 a.m.
PG&E worker dies in Vacaville while assisting first responders
A Vacaville-based Pacific Gas and Electric troubleman died while assisting first responders as they dealt with the LNU Complex Fire, PG&E spokesperson James Guidi stated. No other details have been released out of respect for the troubleman's family, Guidi said. According to Cal Fire, as of Wednesday night, four civilian injuries due to the fire had been reported.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

VIDEO: Video shows terrifying escape through flames of LNU Lightning Complex fires
EMBED More News Videos

As if the call to evacuate wasn't scary enough, the road out was harrowing. One evacuee in Winters, Calif. recorded this as he drove through the fire while evacuating.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brentwoodnapasan mateosanta cruzhealdsburgvallejogamble firehennessey firedestroyed homeswildfirecal firesanta cruz countylightning complex firesan mateo countynapa countysanta clara countyalameda countyevacuationcontra costa countyfire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Tips for staying safe during and after a wildfire
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
WILDFIRE
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Fires in Santa Cruz, San Mateo Counties explode to 40,000 acres
PG&E worker dies assisting first responders in Solano Co. wildfire
Pilot's body recovered from helicopter crash site near Coalinga airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Fires in Santa Cruz, San Mateo Counties explode to 40,000 acres
PG&E worker dies assisting first responders in Solano Co. wildfire
Bay Area air quality worst in world as wildfires rage
Steve Bannon indicted in border wall fundraising scheme
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat easing today, unhealthy air continues
Show More
Walbridge Fire prompts evacuation warning for all of Healdsburg
Vacaville resident calls wildfire 'scariest thing I've ever seen'
South Bay residents confused by wildfire evacuation orders
Popular ranch in Vacaville damaged by wildfire
Napa Co. wildfire evacuees in deal with loss, uncertainty
More TOP STORIES News