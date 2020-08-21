LIVE: CAL FIRE gives update on CZU Lightning Complex fires

BAY AREA WILDFIRES: The latest on evacuation orders, road closures, containment numbers
Here are the latest developments on the blazes in the Bay Area.
Aug. 21, 2020
CAL FIRE to give update on wildfires in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties
6 a.m.
CAL FIRE will give an update this morning on the wildfires raging out of control in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties. The CZU Lightning Complex fires have torched close to 50,000 acres. Scotts Valley residents and the UC Santa Cruz campus are the latest to be evacuated and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has been forced to close.
Aug. 20, 2020
9 p.m.
4 dead in LNU Lightning Complex Fire
The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has grown to 215,000 acres and has claimed the lives of four Bay Area residents, CAL FIRE said late Thursday night. Three people in Napa County have died and one person in Solano County has died. The fire remains at zero percent containment.
7:50 p.m.
UC Santa Cruz issues mandatory evacuation order for all on-campus residents
UC Santa Cruz has issued a mandatory evacuation order Thursday to all students and employees living on campus. All residents living in campus housing must evacuate immediately and be prepared to not return for at least two weeks. The evacuation center for UCSC is in Coconut Grove at the Boardwalk.
7:30 p.m.
Man found dead during fire damage assessment in Solano County, sheriff's officials say
A man who lived on Pleasants Valley Road in Solano County has died, sheriff's officials said Thursday.
Solano County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the deceased man during a search assessing fire-damaged areas in the English Hills area near Pleasants Valley Road.
It is unclear at this time if his death was related to the wildfires.
6 p.m.
CZU Lightning Complex Fire grows in size
The CZU Lightning Complex Fire is now at 48,000 acres with no containment, CAL FIRE announced Thursday night. More than 20,000 structures are threatened and 50 are destroyed, the agency said during a 6 p.m. update.
9:30 a.m.
Poor air quality from fires shuts down Alameda Co. COVID-19 testing site
The COVID-19 testing site at the Alameda County fairgrounds will be closed Wednesday due to poor air quality from the wildfires burning across the Bay Area, the city of Pleasanton says.
8:30 a.m.
Felton, surrounding areas in Santa Cruz County told to evacuate
Felton must evacuate immediately due to the fast-moving CZU August Fire. Mandatory evacuations are in effect from Davenport south to the Santa Cruz city limits. Also throughout the northern part of the county including Boulder Creek, Bonny Doon and North Coast. Ben Lomond and Lompico must evacuate immediately.
8 a.m.
LNU Lightning Complex fires explode in size
The LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties have grown to a combined 130,000 acres overnight with 0% containment, according to CAL FIRE. There are 30,500 structures being threatened and 105 destroyed.
7 a.m.
Sonoma Co. updates list of school closures
The following Sonoma County schools/districts have cancelled distance learning due to evacuations: Alexander Valley School District (closed Thursday), Guerneville School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21, Healdsburg (closed Thursday), Kashia School (closed Thursday), Monte Rio School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21), Montgomery School District (closed through Friday, Aug. 21), West Side School District (Closed Thursday). Additional school districts in or near the evacuation area are Fort Ross and Forestville, both of which are not yet in session. Families are advised to check the school district for updates about distance learning.
5 a.m.
PG&E worker dies in Vacaville while assisting first responders
A Vacaville-based Pacific Gas and Electric troubleman died while assisting first responders as they dealt with the LNU Complex Fire, PG&E spokesperson James Guidi stated. No other details have been released out of respect for the troubleman's family, Guidi said. According to Cal Fire, as of Wednesday night, four civilian injuries due to the fire had been reported.
