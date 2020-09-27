Glass Fire grows to 2,500 acres, mandatory evacuations underway in parts of Napa, Sonoma County

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for some residents in St. Helena and other parts of Napa County and Sonoma County due to a wildfire that began overnight Sunday.

CAL FIRE says the Glass Fire is 2,500 acres, as of 7:30 p.m., and is spreading at a "dangerous rate," officials said Sunday.

According to Sonoma County Sheriffs there are two new fires just west of St. Helena.



Sonoma County Sheriff's issued an evacuation order for the St. Helena Road and Los Alamos Road area at 8:30 p.m.



Evacuation Orders


  • All of Lommel Road

  • All of Crystal Springs Road and North Fork Crystal Springs

  • College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road

  • All of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive

  • East of Silverado Trail from Lommel Road to Pickett Road

  • East side of Silverado Trail from Deer Park Road to Meadowood Road, including the entirety of all roads in between. This includes the Meadowood Resort

  • East side of Silverado Trail from Larkmead Lane to Deer Park Road. This includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive including Sanitarium Road

  • College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road, Freisen Drive, all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive and all of Lommel Road




    • Evacuation Warnings


  • Deer Park Road south along the eastern side of Silverado Trail to Howell Mountain south to Taplin Road, including all of Taplin Road and the entirety of roads in between.

  • Conn Valley Road

    • This Sept. 27, 2020 image shows areas evacuated in Napa County because of the Glass Fire.

    This Sept. 27, 2020 image shows areas evacuated in Napa County because of the Glass Fire.



    Road Closures


    The following roads are closed as of 4:32 p.m.
  • Bale Ln

  • Lodi Ln

  • Silverado Trl

  • Deer Park Rd

  • Sanitarium Rd

  • Glass Mountain Cross Rd

  • Glass Mountain Rd

  • Rose Haven Ln

  • Sunnyside Rd

  • Crystal Springs Rd

  • Howell Mountain Rd

  • North of Fork Crystal Springs Rd

  • Larkmead Ln

  • South of White Cottage Rd

  • Brookside Dr

  • Liparita Ave

  • North of White Cottage Rd


    • Evacuation Center


  • Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street in Napa



    • RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued through Monday amid Bay Area heat wave

    Residents in areas under a warning should prepare to evacuate if ordered.

    CAL FIRE says a running list of road closures in Napa County can be found here.

    VIDEO: Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
    EMBED More News Videos

    As residents return to see what remains, there are some very specific safety precautions to keep in mind.



    Those looking for shelter at the church are asked to bring a face mask and practice physical distancing. Napa County says the center will only be open to those impacted by wildfire evacuations.

    Napa County residents with large animals who are facing a mandatory evacuation order can go to the Napa Valley Horsemen's Association, which is serving as the large animal shelter during the wildfire.

    For evacuation assistance from the Napa animal response team, residents can call 707-732-1555.

    First responders from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, San Ramon Valley Fire Department and San Francisco Fire Department are heading to Napa County to help with the evacuation of the St. Helena hospital.

    Contra Costa Fire says it is sending an ambulance strike team to the area.

    A total of 55 patients have been safely evacuated, a hospital representative told ABC7.

    San Francisco is also sending several crews to the area.



    In a statement Sunday morning, Adventist Health in St. Helena said, "For the safety of our patients and associates, Adventist Health St. Helena is temporarily suspending emergency and hospital care, and all patients will be transferred, due to the Glass Fire. Emergency contacts will be informed about their loved ones' new hospital location. Those who have questions may call 707-963-6545."

    Pam McGivern, a St. Helena resident, told ABC7 News the fire is just a few miles away from her home and says it's "frightening." She says she was alerted by her neighbor about the fire and plans to evacuate soon.

    McGivern says she's heard several propane tank explosions and multiple homes in the area are actively burning.

    At this time, CAL FIRE says the cause of the fire is unknown.

    RELATED: PG&E 'may need to cut power' in Northern California amid high winds, fire danger

    On Thursday, PG&E announced that it would be shutting off power to parts of Northern California as high winds are expected to create high fire danger, all while in the midst of a heat wave.

    For the latest on outages click here.


    App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

    Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

    RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    st. helenanapa countyfirewildfirecal fire
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
    Bay Area air quality impacted by North Bay wildfire
    Napa Co. residents describe terrifying escape from Glass Fire
    3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Milpitas
    Federal judge postpones Trump ban on popular app TikTok
    AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning remains in effect overnight
    49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
    Show More
    NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
    Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area amid heat wave
    Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
    St. Helena hospital evacuated due to Glass Fire
    Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
    More TOP STORIES News