NOAA satellite images show thick smoke drifting from Oregon, into California and through Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are getting a new perspective of the wildfires raging around the region and the visible impact to the Bay Area.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared satellite images of thick smoke over California this week.They show the smoke drifting from Oregon, heading south into California and through the San Francisco Bay Area over a two day period, starting on Sept. 9.Smoke and ash from multiple fires have contributed to a strange orange glow in the Bay Area, poor air quality and record Spare the Air alerts.