NOAA satellite images show thick smoke drifting from Oregon, into California and through Bay Area

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared satellite images of thick smoke over California this week.
They show the smoke drifting from Oregon, heading south into California and through the San Francisco Bay Area over a two day period, starting on Sept. 9.
Smoke and ash from multiple fires have contributed to a strange orange glow in the Bay Area, poor air quality and record Spare the Air alerts.
Check here to see how long Spare the Air Alerts will be in effect.
Track air quality levels where you live with with Live Doppler 7 in the video player below and our interactive map below.
