Society

Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85

In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2009 file photo, Actor Wilford Brimley attends the premiere of 'Did You Hear About The Morgans' at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Wilford Brimley, who worked his way up from stunt performer to star of film such as "Cocoon'' and "The Natural,'' has died. He was 85. Brimley's manager says the actor died Saturday morning in a Utah hospital. She says he was on dialysis and had several medical ailments.

The mustached Brimley was a familiar face for a number of roles, often playing gruff characters like his grizzled baseball manager in "The Natural.'' Brimley's best-known work was in "Cocoon,'' in which he was part of a group of seniors who discover an alien pod that rejuvenates them.

Brimley was also recognizable to many as a longtime pitchman for Quaker Oats and medical supplier Liberty Medical.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesactorobituary
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State orders San Mateo Co. to close specific indoor businesses by midnight
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Struggling Alameda Co. hairstylists rally to reopen salons, group may defy county order
Demonstrations expected in Oakland Saturday night, police say
U-Haul truck filled with East Bay family's belongings stolen ahead of move
Yosemite National Park officials urging visitors to not speed after bear deaths
Apple Fire spreads to 12,000 acres in Southern California
Show More
Bay Area banks, customers impacted by COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home
UCSF's artificial kidney project wins major award
Coronavirus live updates: Specific indoor businesses to close in San Mateo Co.
More TOP STORIES News