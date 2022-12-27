Search for Bay Area fisherman suspended, authorities say

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities with the U.S. Coast Guard have suspended their search for a missing Bay Area man who reportedly went missing on Christmas on Sunday.

Will Chebib, 32, did not return to his Marin County home after he reportedly went fishing off of China Camp State Park, authorities with Marin County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Monday. He launched his boat at Black Point Boat launch in Novato.

Undated image of Will Chebib, 32, from Marin County who reportedly went missing while fishing on Christmas in Novato, Calif. Marin County Sheriff's Office

Chebib is described as: 5-foot-6 with a shaved head.

The sheriff's office said his boat is white, 14-feet-long with a canopy, and named Lil LB.

Authorities said his last phone contact was at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Marin County's sheriff's search and rescue unit, marine patrol, and urban search and rescue team are working on the search with the U.S. Coast Guard.

They say around 30 people have searched the Novato and San Rafael shorelines.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard at 1-877-249-2824.