Coronavirus

How will the world decide when the COVID pandemic is over?

'Even after the pandemic ends, COVID will still be with us.'
By Maria Cheng, AP Medical Writer
EMBED <>More Videos

Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron variant

ATLANTA -- How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?

There's no clear-cut definition for when a pandemic starts and ends, and how much of a threat a global outbreak is posing can vary by country.

"It's somewhat a subjective judgment because it's not just about the number of cases. It's about severity and it's about impact," says Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergencies chief.

In January 2020, WHO designated the virus a global health crisis "of international concern." A couple months later in March, the United Nations health agency described the outbreak as a "pandemic," reflecting the fact that the virus had spread to nearly every continent and numerous other health officials were saying it could be described as such.

MORE: Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of 'severe illness and death,' White House warns
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. is bracing for what could be an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the omicron variant.



The pandemic may be widely considered over when WHO decides the virus is no longer an emergency of international concern, a designation its expert committee has been reassessing every three months. But when the most acute phases of the crisis ease within countries could vary.

"There is not going to be one day when someone says, 'OK, the pandemic is over,'" says Dr. Chris Woods, an infectious disease expert at Duke University. Although there's no universally agreed-upon criteria, he said countries will likely look for sustained reduction in cases over time.

Scientists expect COVID-19 will eventually settle into becoming a more predictable virus like the flu, meaning it will cause seasonal outbreaks but not the huge surges we're seeing right now. But even then, Woods says some habits, such as wearing masks in public places, might continue.

"Even after the pandemic ends, COVID will still be with us," he says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworld health organizationcoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID after testifying unmasked
Radio City Rockettes cancel all 2021 shows amid COVID outbreak
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News