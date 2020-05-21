Coronavirus California

What will it take to reopen schools in CA? Officials consider slashing class sizes, outdoor learning

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a virtual meeting with representatives from 1,000 California school districts to discuss how classrooms may reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Educators, superintendents and custodians came together to share their concerns about reopening safely and lay out what they believe needs to happen before reopening.

The state is looking at ways to make the physical classroom safer, like slashing class sizes and even utilizing outdoor spaces for teaching.

CDC GUIDELINES: Health officials release new considerations as US schools begin to open amid COVID-19 pandemic

Superintendent Thurmond said any plan to bring students and teachers back into the classroom will require everyone to have proper protective equipment, including face masks. School districts could also implement temperature checks for staff, if they so choose.

Lesson plans will likely be a blend of in-person and online teaching, with more in-person instruction emphasized for elementary students and more distance learning assigned to older students.

A top concern for all was the mental health of students. Teachers shared they've seen signs kids have been experiencing a lot of anxiety over the past few months, and they believe more counseling will be needed to help students transition back into the classroom.

"Our kids have been through so much," said teacher Erika Jones. "They deserve more right now."

There's also a concern that distance learning has left behind some of the most vulnerable students.

"Even on its best day, distance learning doesn't work for all our students," said San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten. "There's not learning from home for our families without a home."

"Right now, the current budget plan is a recipe for more distance and less learning."

INTERACTIVE: What will schools look like when they reopen?

Marten emphasized that everything that needs to happen before reopening schools (extra custodial staff, smaller class sizes, etc.) calls for more funding, not less.

"This is not politics. This is math. We cannot absorb a 10% cut in funding at the same time we're trying to do more to reopen safely," she said.

Superintendent Thurmond said reopening guidelines from the California Department of Education will come in the next few weeks.

In a press conference Wednesday, Thurmond said districts will be given flexibility to decide when they'll reopen.

"There will not be a common opening," Thurmond said in a press conference Wednesday. Instead, school districts will make their own decisions about when - and how - to reopen.

While some districts have already gotten permission to open schools early, Thurmond said most districts are still planning to reopen at their normal time in the fall, in late August or early September.

The state won't be requiring school districts to do in-person instruction, online instruction, or a hybrid of the two -- that will be up to district leaders.

But in order to teach students effectively in the fall, the superintendent says more funding is desperately needed. The revised May budget released by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week will trigger cuts to education unless there is additional support from the federal government.

"We believe that our school districts cannot reopen safely if they have to implement these kinds of cuts," Thurmond said.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsacramentohealthhigh schoolcoronavirus californiacoronavirusschoolpublic schoolreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
SF adds circles to Marina Green to encourage social distancing
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom and Bay Area counties
WATCH TODAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
SF adds circles to Marina Green to encourage social distancing
WATCH TODAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
CDC establishes new school reopening guidelines
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' son talks mental health amid pandemic
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom and Bay Area counties
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: Solano Co. to ease more restrictions
UC campuses expected to hold mix of in-person and online classes in fall
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News