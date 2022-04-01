Oscars

Police were 'prepared' to arrest Will Smith, but Chris Rock insisted on no charges, producer says

"As they were talking, Chris was ... being very dismissive of those options," said producer Will Packer.
EMBED <>More Videos

LAPD was 'prepared' to arrest Will Smith after Oscars slap: Producer

LOS ANGELES -- After Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage Sunday at the 94th Oscars, Los Angeles police officers were prepared to arrest Smith, according to an interview with the award show's producer, but the comedian was adamant he did not want to press charges.


In an excerpt of an interview with ABC News, aired Thursday on "World News Tonight," producer Will Packer said LAPD officers told Rock, "This is battery" and that he could press charges, and they were prepared to arrest Smith that night.

WATCH: Is Will Smith's Hollywood career in jeopardy? Expert weighs in
EMBED More News Videos

Will Smith may have damaged his reputation from the infamous Oscars slap, but SJSU professor says he will recover from fallout in no time.



"They said, we will go get him. We are prepared. We are prepared to get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him. They were laying out the options," Packer told ABC. "And as they were talking, Chris was ... being very dismissive of those options. He was like, no, I'm fine. He was, like, no, no, no."

The LAPD put out a statement on the night of the Oscars, saying, "The individual involved has declined to file a police report."

WATCH: Will Smith's shocking Oscars stage confrontation with Chris Rock
EMBED More News Videos

In a bizarre moment at the Oscars, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after he directed a G.I. Jane joke at Smith's wife and actress Jada Pinkett Smith.



Rock made a brief reference to the incident Wednesday at a stand-up show in Boston, his first public appearance since the Oscars. He told the audience he was "still processing what happened" and would have more to say at a later date.

RELATED: In 1st remarks since Oscars slap, Chris Rock says he's 'still kind of processing what happened'
EMBED More News Videos

The nighttime performance in Boston comes just three days after Smith slapped Rock on the Oscars stage, stunning the crowd at the 94th Academy Awards and those watching at home.



The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniahollywoodlos angeleswill smithoscarsacademy awardsassaulttelevisioncomediannationalu.s. & world
OSCARS
Conflicting reports over whether Will Smith asked to leave Oscars
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer 'traumatized' after Oscars slap
Chris Rock performs 1st show since Will Smith slapped him at Oscars
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Nation's oldest park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, retires
Bus Rapid Transit finally coming to SF after delays, budget issues
Suspect in custody after boy shot in San Jose
Meet the 'Rosies' advancing the 'We Can Do It!' spirit
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: Cousin
Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's phones
Show More
Mom of Navy SEAL candidate who died after 'hell week' speaks out
CA lawmakers extend eviction ban for some renters
SFO airport post office to close for good Thursday
Amy Schneider visited White House on Transgender Day of Visibility
Lawmaker calls for audit after CA 'loses' billions of gallons of water
More TOP STORIES News