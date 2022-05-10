college

HBCU graduates in East Texas get to start after-college experience without debt thanks to donor

EMBED <>More Videos

Anonymous donor pays tab for East Texas college graduates

MARSHALL, Texas -- Students graduating from a historically Black college in East Texas were told at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid their balances, officials said.

Wiley College said in a news release that over 100 students were gathered for graduation Saturday when the school's president made the announcement.

"We are constantly communicating with donors to assist students in these ways so that they can begin their after-college experience with less debt," Herman J. Felton Jr., Wiley's president and CEO, said in the news release.

The college said in the news release that the estimated total for the balances owed to the college by the graduating class of 2022 was about $300,000.

The 2007 movie "The Great Debaters" starring Denzel Washington was inspired by debate in 1935 in which Wiley prevailed over the University of Southern California's nationally-known, powerhouse team at a time when the nation was heavily segregated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtexaseducationtexas newsmoneyschoolcollegedonationsstudents
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE
Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University
ABC7 Salutes 6 outstanding SF high school seniors
Stanford gets $1.1 billion for new climate school
Intense competition for talent leads to six-figure internships
TOP STORIES
SJ reinstates temporary mask mandate for city employees
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CHP: Child shot on I-80 in Vacaville; no suspect info released
Why are some get COVID even after being vaccinated, double-boosted
Russia pounds Ukraine's vital port of Odesa, Mariupol plant
Convicted SF serial burglar gets 'lenient plea deal,' court docs show
Widow fights interest charges for bill she says she never got
Show More
Officer who helped inmate escape dies from self-inflicted wounds
Curry, Warriors rally past Grizzlies 101-98 for 3-1 lead
EXCLUSIVE: Airhorn saves pregnant Oakland store owner from attack
Thieves steal all of Bay Area florist's Mother's Day flowers
EXCLUSIVE: CA mom warns others after son dies of fentanyl overdose
More TOP STORIES News