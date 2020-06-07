Willow fire on Concord's east side burns 136 acres

CCCFPD units are working a vegetation fire near Olivera and State Route 4. Approximately 20 acres, response at second alarm. #willowIC — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2020

Couldn’t get to the HWY 4 entrance at the end of Willow Pass in #Concord. It was blocked my fire trucks and police cruisers as thick smoke hovers above homes. SKY7 headed to the fire https://t.co/95h4Hj4BnO. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EtfSgd48fY — Julianne Herrera (@julesherreraTV) June 7, 2020

#willowIC Fire is approximately 75 acres, units on scene making good progress towards containment — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2020

#willowIC forward progress of Fire stopped, current estimated size of Fire 136 acres — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2020

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A two-alarm grass fire reported at about 5 p.m. Saturday near East Olivera and Willow Pass Roads near the former Concord Naval Weapons Station has been contained at about 136 acres, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.There were no reports of any injuries or damaged structures in the fire, which was largely contained by 8 p.m. Saturday. The fire did come close to homes on Concord's far east end.The cause of the fire was under investigation, but firefighters said it was aided by low humidity and, especially, by sustained strong winds.