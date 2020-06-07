Willow fire on Concord's east side burns 136 acres

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A two-alarm grass fire reported at about 5 p.m. Saturday near East Olivera and Willow Pass Roads near the former Concord Naval Weapons Station has been contained at about 136 acres, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

There were no reports of any injuries or damaged structures in the fire, which was largely contained by 8 p.m. Saturday. The fire did come close to homes on Concord's far east end.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, but firefighters said it was aided by low humidity and, especially, by sustained strong winds.







ABC7 News contributed to this report.
