Wind in Bay Area live updates: Peak gusts reach 89 mph in Lake Co. overnight, trigger power outages

RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- About 361,000 PG&E customers in 36 counties in California have lost power and firefighters are busy battling spot fires amid the strongest winds of the season and extreme fire conditions.Here's the latest on gusts in the Bay Area:The Bay Area began Monday morning entrenched in our most dangerous fire conditions. Lower elevations expect one last burst of potentially damaging winds for a few hours after sunrise. The Wind Advisory for all areas expires at 11 a.m.Overnight, gusts reached 89 mph in Middletown, 82 mph on Mount Saint Helena, 62 mph on Mount Diablo, 58 mph at Oakland International Airport, 57 mph at the Pittsburg Marina, according to the National Weather Service.PG&E officials say because of the high winds, extremely low humidity, dry vegetation and severe drought, the utility company has knocked out power to 361,000 customers in 36 counties. PG&E says nearly 106,000 customers in the Bay Area have been impacted.