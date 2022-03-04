winter storm

Drought-stricken California gets much-needed rain, snow as winter storm moves through state

Gusty winds were expected around San Francisco and Monterey bays and in inland areas of Southern California.
EMBED <>More Videos

Return of winter weather brings rain, snow to California

LOS ANGELES -- California ended the first week of March with scattered showers, downpours and snow after very dry weather in January and February that left the Sierra Nevada snowpack far below normal, renewing calls for water conservation.

The late-season return of winter weather prompted forecasters to advise people planning mountain travel to be prepared for snowy roads Friday and Saturday in the Sierra Nevada, the Cascades and ranges north and east of Los Angeles.

Travel through the Sierra was already disrupted by a massive boulder that fell onto U.S. Highway 50 at Echo Summit on Thursday. California Department of Transportation crews blew up the rock Friday.

Interstate 5 remained open in Tejon Pass north of Los Angeles because snow didn't stick on the roadway. To east, snow coated a nest as a webcam watched bald eagles warming a newly hatched chick and incubating a second egg at Big Bear Lake.

RELATED: Caltrans blows up huge boulder blocking Hwy 50 at Echo Summit

Gusty winds were expected around San Francisco and Monterey bays and in inland areas of Southern California.

Offshore gale warnings and small craft advisories were issued along with high surf advisories for much of the central and south coasts.

The National Weather Service said widespread subfreezing temperatures were possible along the far north coast Saturday night and Sunday morning.

VIDEO: Winter storm brings rain, hail and snow to drought-stricken Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

The Bay Area was blanketed with hail, snow and rain Tuesday evening as a chilly winter storm moved through the region.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscowindwinter stormsnowstormraincalifornia
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
Hail storm turns Bay Area into winter wonderland
Tahoe gets first snow after 43 days with more on the way
100-car pileup shuts down highway amid winter storm
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
TOP STORIES
Ex-East Bay officer sentenced to 6 years in fatal 2018 shooting
Tax Chat: 7 On Your Side, experts to answer viewer questions
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Caltrans blows up huge boulder blocking Hwy 50 at Echo Summit
Thousands from Bay Area to head to Ukraine to fight
Russia-Ukraine: Russia blocks access to Facebook over war
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows bizarre theft turned food fight in SF
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer's cause of death revealed
Indiana teacher arrested after video shows him slapping student
LIVE: Track wind speeds around Bay Area
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
More TOP STORIES News