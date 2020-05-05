With Authority Podcast

Evan Weaver becomes first two time guest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former Cal Linebacker Evan Weaver becomes the first ever guest to appear on With Authority at least twice!

Weaver who led the nation in tackles in 2019, joins Larry Beil and Chris Alvarez to talk about his NFL Combine experience (why he stared at a wall for more than 2 minutes), how he's prepping for the NFL Draft during Coronavirus, why he built a 6 hole backyard putting green and so much more.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 46 - Recorded April 07, 2020
MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!

Check out more episodes of With Authority.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswith authority podcastnflfootball
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas talks return of MLS -- With Authority
Sharks Captain Logan Couture on brutal injuries, future of NHL, love for Bills -- With Authority
With Authority: Your weekly sports potpourri
49ers Arik Armstead talks new teammates, post-poned wedding, how he got his name -- With Authority
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News