SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former Cal Linebacker Evan Weaver becomes the first ever guest to appear on With Authority at least twice!
Weaver who led the nation in tackles in 2019, joins Larry Beil and Chris Alvarez to talk about his NFL Combine experience (why he stared at a wall for more than 2 minutes), how he's prepping for the NFL Draft during Coronavirus, why he built a 6 hole backyard putting green and so much more.
"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 46 - Recorded April 07, 2020
MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!
Check out more episodes of With Authority.
Evan Weaver becomes first two time guest
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News