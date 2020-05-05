Evan Weaver becomes first two time guest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former Cal Linebacker Evan Weaver becomes the first ever guest to appear on With Authority at least twice!Weaver who led the nation in tackles in 2019, joins Larry Beil and Chris Alvarez to talk about his NFL Combine experience (why he stared at a wall for more than 2 minutes), how he's prepping for the NFL Draft during Coronavirus, why he built a 6 hole backyard putting green and so much more.