San Francisco Giants General Manager Scott Harris -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get to know San Francisco Giants new GM Scott Harris in an extended conversation. We were excited to have Harris on the show, because outside of his outstanding resume, personal details about him are hard to come by.The son of two doctors, and a Bay Area native, Harris masterfully bobs and weaves through our questions and has a bit of fun in the process. This guy may be super young, but he's the real deal, Giants fans.