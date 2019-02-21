#Developing Conservative activist Hayden Williams—the victim of an assault @UCBerkeley —told us the attacker came out of nowhere while he was doing recruitment for @TPUSA on Sproul Plaza. Police still looking for suspect and man who was with him. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/lspvzmVtmR — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 22, 2019

The video released by the conservative organization Turning Point U.S.A. shows a conservative activist being attacked on the U.C. Berkeley campus by a man wearing black, with a backpack, yelling and swearing at him, knocking his phone out of his hand before finally punching him in the eye."I saw my friend being punched. He did not provide any resistance," Milton Zerman witnessed the attack Tueday afternoon.Zerman is the President of Turning Point Berkeley and Vice-President of the Campus Republicans."The individual who was the perpetrator says you promote violence," he said. "Which is very ironic given he's the one who assaulted my friend-- and again threatened to shoot him."U.C. Berkeley police confirm they are investigating the incident and released a photo of the suspect, who they say may or may not be a student.ABC7News also obtained these photos showing the alleged attacker up close."Let's be absolutely clear," said U.C. Berkeley Spokesman Dan Mogulof. "This University absolutely condemns violence and harassment no matter who the perpetrators are. No matter who the victims are. It's simply intolerable and has no place on this campus."U.C. Berkeley has had its share of trouble when it comes to conservatives' effort to speak and bring speakers on to campus.In February 2017, a riot broke out when controversial commentator Milo Yiannopoulous was set to speak, forcing the cancellation of his event."I think there's a lot of work to do when it comes to free speech," said Zerman, "and i think this is a perfect indication of the work that has to be done."Regardless of political beliefs, some U.C. Berkeley students were troubled when they saw the video and by the fact that something like it happened at all on Sproul Plaza."Sproul Plaza is a very historic place," said student Xiao Ming. "This is where the Free Speech Movement originated and it's just so sad that such a thing could happen in this wonderful place."