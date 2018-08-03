BART

Witness: 'Super aggressive' MacArthur BART altercation left blood on seats

BART officials say that an altercation between two men caused the closure of MacArthur BART station. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART officials say that an altercation between two men caused the brief closure of MacArthur BART station.

Police say an altercation took place on a Richmond-bound train. Both men are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and no arrests have been made.
A female witness described seeing the men bleeding, and smelling something -- possibly pepper spray.

"Two people just started fist-fighting. It was just super, super aggressive, enough to make someone bleed," she said. "There was blood staining the chairs. It was enough to have the majority of the people in the first car evacuate."

The witness, who did not want to be identified, added that the fight spilled out onto the platform. "By the time we got to MacArthur those two exited the train."

The station reopened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday night with Richmond and Antioch trains skipping over MacArthur station on their routes.

