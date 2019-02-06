#DEVELOPING This resident was evacuated from the apartment building that is just above the Chinese restaurant that appears to be engulfed in flames. She is a doctoral student at #USF. She’s worried about losing important documents, including her visa. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/lrkXv5iq4C — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 6, 2019

Several witnesses and residents described the explosion and the subsequent heat afterword's when a gas line was damaged by a construction crew, resulting in a three-alarm fire in San Francisco.Passersby that happened to be in the area saw the flames shoot up into the sky.One woman who was evacuated from the apartment building above the restaurant near the gas explosion says she may have lost everything, including important documents like her visa. She is a doctoral student at the University of San Francisco and was also not able to grab her laptop before she left.The fire was reported at 1:08 p.m. and damaged five buildings including the Hong Kong Lounge II restaurant. PG&E crews capped the line got the fire under control by 4:18 p.m.No injuries were reported, according to officials.