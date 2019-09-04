US woman investigated for human trafficking in Philippines, 6-day-old baby found in carry-on bag

MANILA, Philippines -- A woman is in custody in the Philippines after she allegedly tried to fly out of the country with a baby in her carry-on luggage.
Local authorities said the woman is an American and that the baby was just six days old, reported CNN.
Immigration officials in the Philippines said the woman appeared to be traveling alone and only presented her personal passport.
Officials said when staff inspected her oversized carry-on suitcase, they found the child inside.
The woman reportedly claimed to be the child's aunt but did not have any evidence that they were related.
National anti-human trafficking investigators are now handling the case.
