Georgia woman faces felony charges for posing as dentist for years without training

ATLANTA --
Authorities have charged a Georgia woman who's accused of pretending to be a dentist.

For several years, Krista Szewczyk allegedly drilled, pulled teeth and performed surgeries, despite having no training.

Szewczyk is facing several felony charges, including practicing without a license.

She refused to answer questions from a reporter from the ABC station in Atlanta.

Szewczyk denies the charges and says she's a victim of a personal vendetta by the district attorney's office.

Prosecutors say she's been practicing for at least seven years.
