Woman accused of selling children for sex faces new charges

EMBED </>More Videos

A Wisconsin woman accused of selling children for sex is facing new charges. (KGO-TV)

WISCONSIN (KGO) --
A Wisconsin woman accused of selling children for sex is facing new charges.

Eau Claire District Attorney's office charged Michelle Mayer with two counts of trafficking a child and two charges of child abuse. That's on top of her original two charges of being party to repeated sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors say Mayer allowed people to sexually assault children for money and drugs. These new charges come with a maximum sentence of 92 years in prison.

She was already facing a 80-year maximum sentence. Mayer pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Her next court appearance is set for June 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
childrensex abusesex abuse against childrenu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News