Woman accused of selling children for sex faces new charges

A Wisconsin woman accused of selling children for sex is facing new charges.Eau Claire District Attorney's office charged Michelle Mayer with two counts of trafficking a child and two charges of child abuse. That's on top of her original two charges of being party to repeated sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors say Mayer allowed people to sexually assault children for money and drugs. These new charges come with a maximum sentence of 92 years in prison.She was already facing a 80-year maximum sentence. Mayer pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.Her next court appearance is set for June 7.