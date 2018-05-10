PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (KGO) --Can you imagine getting 65,000 text messages after just one date? An Arizona woman is accused of doing just that.
Police arrested 31-year old Jacqueline Ades after finding her in a Paradise Valley man's bathtub.
RELATED: Bay Area singles take matchmaker to court
According to investigators, she had met the guy online about a year ago but she won't leave him alone.
Court documents say Ades sent the victim about 500 messages a day, which included disturbing ones like "I want to wear your body parts" and "bathe in your blood."
RELATED: Google, Facebook share similar rule on dating a coworker
Officers say they found a butcher knife in her car when she was most recently arrested on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment.
She's now in jail with no bond.