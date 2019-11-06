Camp Fire

Police arrest woman accused of stealing $63,000 from Northern California fire victim

This undated mugshot shows Brenda Asbury, who's accused of stealing money from a Camp Fire victim. (Butte County Sheriff's Office)

OROVILLE, Calif (KGO) -- A woman accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a survivor of the deadly Camp Fire has turned herself in.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of 29-year-old Brenda Rose Asbury for elder abuse, embezzlement and grand theft.

Asbury turned herself into Butte County authorities on Monday after driving three days from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and on the advice of her attorney, Michael Erpino of Chico.

RELATED: 1 year after Camp Fire: Efforts to rebuild continue in Paradise, some face uncertain future

Detectives say Asbury stole from an insurance settlement that the victim received after losing a home in the 2018 Camp Fire.

Asbury is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Friday marks the first anniversary of Butte County's Camp Fire, which is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
