Woman and child dead after AC unit malfunction at North Carolina motel

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman electrocuted at Rocky Mount motel.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC --
Officials are investigating after a woman and child died after an air-conditioning unit malfunctioned and began emitting smoke in a Rocky Mount motel room.

The incident at the Economy Inn on Highway 48 in Gold Rock, was a possible electrocution and that 30-year-old Kendra Pittman went into cardiac arrest, according to Rocky Mount police.

A 9-year-old girl also died Monday afternoon after the incident at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, police said.

Both victims are from Rocky Mount.

A 10-year-old boy in the hotel room told first responders that after the HVAC unit began to smoke, the woman checked the unit and then opened the door to allow the smoke to escape the room. When she tried to exit the room, she fell unconscious.

City of Rocky Mount electricians cut power to the room and adjacent rooms after the incident.

Officials said the woman who died was one of five people living in the motel room.

Three Nash County Emergency Services units, the Nash County Sheriff's Office, Stony Creek EMS, Battleboro Fire Department, Nash County Medical Examiner and the Rocky Mount Police Department assisted fire crews with the incident.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the woman's cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation.

For more stories, photos, and video from around the United States and the world, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
electric vehicleselectrocutionwoman killedfreak accidentNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employer says Mollie Tibbetts suspect worked under fake name
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mixed results at DMV office as director tours Bay Area location
Back to school tips and tricks to help keep your kids healthy
Tibbetts' murder sparks new debate on immigration reform between Trump, Pelosi
Athletics battle for first place, electrify devoted fans in process
Officials concerned about job loss after Orchard closure news
7 On Your Side helps Dublin man with air conditioner woes
Show More
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
ABC7's Kristen Sze moderates Ascend convention panel in San Francisco
Contagious measles case in Contra Costa County prompts warning
New cashier-less store in SF will help you get lunch in 16 seconds
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News