Woman and daughter accused of cashing checks for years after killing grandma

PRESCOTT, Arizona -- A woman's daughter and granddaughter have been arrested after police found a body they believe was a 77-year-old suspected to have been dead since 2017.

Police arrested Tara Aven, 46, and Briar Aven, 24, after the discovery Tuesday of a body believed to be Sandra Aven, who was found in her central Arizona home.

The mother and daughter are suspected of cashing numerous checks sent to Sandra Aven for several years, according to police.

They said the two women have been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of fraud schemes and evidence tampering. Tara Aven is also accused of facilitation of first-degree murder. Police had previously said the case is being investigated as a homicide and the women are considered suspects.

It was unclear Tuesday night if either woman had a lawyer yet.

Police reported receiving a call from a Prescott resident who said he hadn't seen Sandra Aven for a long time and was worried about her welfare.

Tara Aven and her daughter live next door to Sandra Aven and were questioned about her whereabouts.

Briar Aven initially told officers that her grandmother was out of town and unavailable, police said.

After the women gave inconsistent information, officers entered Sandra Aven's home to check on her.

They found the body, but police said it hasn't been positively identified yet and there was no information on a possible cause of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonamurderwoman killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News