BULLYING

Woman apologizes after posting video making fun of toddler's weight at North Philly daycare

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom apologizes after posting mean video of toddler at daycare. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 20, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA --
It's a video no mother should have to see and experience, and no child should have to endure.

This encounter at Amazing Kidz Academy in North Philadelphia shows a parent filming a toddler at the facility and then belittling the child about her weight.

RELATED: OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name, posts boarding pass on social media

The parent, who does not want to be identified, tells Action News she is extremely remorseful and admits what she did was wrong.

"It was nothing to hurt anyone or like anything bad towards the little girl. I really would like to apologize to her mother more because I am a mother, at the end of the day, and I couldn't imagine anyone doing this to my son," she said.

Parents and those with loved ones at the daycare were outraged when they heard and saw the video.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with bullying and teen mental health

Cilah Velez-Reid of North Philadelphia said, "That is cruel, that is way out of line for somebody to do that to a child, especially telling them that they are fat."

"That is terrible. Who would want anyone to do that to their child especially at a daycare center? You are expecting all the privacy in the world," added Cindy Mondragon of Northeast Philadelphia.

The mother who posted the clip says the video was meant to be delivered as a private message to another mother at the daycare, but accidentally got posted on her Instagram account. It was copied and plastered on social media. Being a mother herself, she says she realizes how hurtful her actions and words were.

"I am 22, you make dumb mistakes and I regret it. I regret it, I really do," she said.

RELATED: Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school

Amazing Kidz says it was saddened to hear about what it calls a mean and senseless post.

It a statement, it said in part, "The person who filmed and posted the video did not have our permission to do so. The post was not made by any of our staff. An investigation is underway to uncover the facts."

As for that mother behind the clip, she says she's learned from her actions and hopes that she is forgiven and can move on.

"I reached out to the mom via my friend's Facebook page and I don't know if she responded yet. I spoke to the director and she was pretty upset. I am pretty sure my son won't be able to go there anymore, but I got to deal with my consequences," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
daycareparentingbullyingtoddleru.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BULLYING
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Bay Area LIFE: Harlem Globetrotters stand up to bullying
More bullying
Top Stories
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
1 hospitalized, suspect at large after pistol-whipping at MacArthur BART station
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SFO packed for busy holiday travel day
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
1 dead, 15 displaced after fire at San Jose apartment complex
Full cold moon, meteor shower to arrive near the winter solstice
Show More
What is a bolide meteor?
5 things to know about a government shutdown
'Teddy Bear Toss' set for Friday in San Jose
EXCLUSIVE: Calif. man talks about blowing whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Accuweather Forecast: Showers to shine today
More News