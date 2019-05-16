Tiger owner arrested for leaving wild cat caged at vacant Houston house

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston police arrested the former owner of a tiger, Brittany Garza, outside her northeast Houston home Wednesday. She's facing animal cruelty charges.

It's been three months since her tiger was found in a southwest Houston garage.

ABC7's sister station ABC13 talked with Garza just before she was taken into custody. "I feel like I lost my child, I think about him everyday," Garza said.

RELATED: 'IT'S PRETTY BIG': Tiger rescue at vacant Houston home began with anonymous tip

Garza said she raised the tiger, whom she called "Rajah" since he was a cub.

Garza said, "He was my priority, every day, day and night feeding him."

Once Rajah started getting big, she knew it was time to find him a new place to live.

Garza made arrangements with a sanctuary in College Station and put the animal inside a friend's home until the transfer could be made. But someone else found the tiger in the garage before he could be moved.

RELATED: Suspected poacher killed by elephant, eaten by lions in South African park: Police

"He was in the process of picking him up, he was supposed to pick him up the day before, but the weather was real bad and we had him in the transportation cage," Garza said. "It started raining, we put him in the garage and then everybody else found him before we got to him."

Garza's mother, Angela Perez, says, "He didn't live in that cage, that wasn't where he lived, that's not where he ate."

The tiger was eventually taken to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch where he'll live the rest of his life.

Garza had a bond set for $100. She says, "I'm willing to face the consequences, even though he's never been cruelly treated and he's always had food and water."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonanimal crueltywild animalsanimal
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News