A 36-year-old woman from Cupertino is under arrest accused in the attempted murder of a baby, according to San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office says the woman and child were found at Poplar Beach in Half Moon Bay after responding to call of a possible "suicidal person."They found the suspect holding an infant, both soaking wet on Tuesday around 3:10 p.m.It's unclear if the woman is the child's mother.Chisato Chiyoda was reportedly seen acting strange as she entered the ocean holding this infant, according to the sheriff's office.Chiyoda and the infant were treated for hypothermia and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.Chiyoda was arrested for attempted murder. The infant was treated at a local hospital and released to Child Protective Services.