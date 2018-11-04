Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in

A woman who was seen in a viral video verbally harassing two residents standing outside of their Charlotte apartment complex has turned herself into police.Susan Westwood turned herself in on Saturday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police had said earlier in the week that they had been unable to serve Westwood a criminal summons because they couldn't find her.Four criminal summons were issued for the woman including two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.The incident happened Friday, Oct. 19 at Camden View Apartments in Charlotte.According to WSOC, Leisa and Mary Garris said they were waiting outside of their apartment for AAA to jump their car when Westwood approached them.A video showed the woman walking toward the Garris sisters and saying things like "Hi, how are you? I'm hot, I'm beautiful. I'm 51, and what are we going to talk about tonight? Being hot? Being beautiful? Being white? ... This is Myers Park, SouthPark, B****. Why are you up in here hanging out?"One of the sisters told Westwood she called the police because she felt threatened.Westwood later responded saying, "Do I need to bring my concealed weapons too? This is North Carolina by the way."During the video, the woman repeatedly asked the sisters if they lived at the complex."Do you live here? Why do we feel that we need to be here like hanging out? Let's call 911. I want to make sure there's nothing going on here."Westwood then brought her race and salary into the mix. "I make $125,000 a year and I want to make sure that you're all up in here. Girl, girl, girl. I'm white. I'm girl white. I'm white."Days after the video was released, Westwood was fired from her job at Charter Communications.Officials released this statement following the incident:*Video on this article is from a previous story*