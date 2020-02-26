Woman, baby injured during shooting inside Fremont home

FREMONT (KGO) -- Police in Fremont are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon inside a home in the city's Niles District.According to police, the shooting occurred after several suspects entered the home on the 37500 block of Mission Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m.Police say the suspects fired shots inside the home and then left the area, possibly in a car.According to Fremont police, the shooting and home invasion do not appear to be random.A woman and baby were injured during the incident and taken to a nearby hospital.Police say the baby's injuries were not caused by gunfire.Police say the woman suffered injury to her lower body.Authorities have not provided information on the suspects or the car they may have been driving.Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Fremont police at (510) 790-6800 at extension no. 3.