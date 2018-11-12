Woman beaten with barbell dies 2 years later; daughter, correction officer charged with murder

EMBED </>More Videos

The two are charged in the beating death of Kiel's mother.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY --
A former New York City correction officer and his 21-year-old girlfriend have been charged in the fatal beating of the woman's mother on Long Island.

Nassau County police say 27-year-old Ralph Keppler and 21-year-old Francesca Kiel, both of Lynbrook, are now charged with second degree murder.

VIDEO: Suspect sucker punches man, cleans out his pockets

Police say the victim, 56-year-old Theresa Kiel, was brutally attacked and struck in the face with a metal barbell at her apartment in Long Beach in December of 2016. She lost an eye and remained in a vegetative state until she died on Saturday.

"She was hit several times about the head with a barbell, which caused severe injuries to her head and the loss of her right eye," said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, Nassau County Police Department.

Prosecutors had alleged the motive to be a business dispute.

Keppler had been charged back in January with attempted murder and assault and was out on bail. His lawyer says he's innocent.

Information on Francesca Kiel's lawyer wasn't immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdermother attackedwoman killedbeatingbeating deathattacku.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area
Woolsey Fire spreads to 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
Accuweather Forecast: Unhealthy air through Thursday, tracking rain next week
Camp Fire is now California's most destructive wildfire
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Family of swans politely uses crosswalk to cross street
Show More
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
SF and San Jose hold parades to honor veterans
Camp Fire survivors talk about escaping massive wildfire
More News