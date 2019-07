Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant

It's a moment Kayla Edwards waited for her whole life - one she'd thought might never come.Edwards is pregnant with a baby girl."I think it's still so surreal to me, like every time I go in for an ultrasound I can't believe there's a baby in there and I'm going to be a mom. It's so surreal. I don't think I will believe it till she is in my arms," Edwards told KATU Edwards was born without a uterus, and, until a few years ago, thought she'd never get to tell her family and friends "I'm pregnant!"Three years ago Edwards and her husband moved from Vancouver to Texas to undergo a uterus transplant."When we actually got to Dallas, my donor fell through," Edwards said.It took a full year to find another donor, and, even then, the process was slow.Three attempts to get pregnant failed, but then they tried one more time with one final egg."When I looked down and saw that test and saw that I was pregnant it was like an out of body experience. I've been waiting to see those words," Edwards said. "It was magical to me."The baby girl is due in October.