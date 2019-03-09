Woman claims demons told her to steal rental car

EMBED <>More Videos

She claims demons wanted her to steal a Toyota RAV4.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- A woman was arrested after stealing an SUV from an Ace Rent-a-Car.

WJXT reports that Gardina McCullough, 23 appeared in court Friday morning on car theft charges, with a bond set at $15,003.

McCullough was arrested after stealing a Toyota RAV4 from an Ace Rent-A-Car.

She was found less than a mile away, hiding at a hotel.

On the scene, McCullough told a local news station, "Demons told me to do it...I didn't take it, demons took it."

She continued, "I tried to rent it, but y'all didn't want to rent me a car. Y'all talking about how y'all didn't have any cars to rent so I stole y'alls (expletive)."

Police found McCullough hiding in a hotel room, when they eventually got into her room, they handcuffed her and put her in a patrol car.

Friday morning, when she appeared in court, McCullough was wearing a red jumpsuit, indicating that she requires extra attention at the jail.

McCullough has prior arrests in her record, including charges of trespassing, resisting police, theft of a firearm, battery of a law enforcement officer, and more.

She is due back in court on March 28.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridatheftcar theftus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rain Timeline: What to expect for the rest of your Bay Area Saturday
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
Comedy with Cousins: Exclusive look at the funny side of Boogie
Remembrance ceremony for 1-year anniversary of Yountville shooting
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
Oakland Tech wins D-4 basketball Championship
Show More
Man accused of having 16 pounds of marijuana won't be prosecuted
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Full BART service restored after systemwide shutdown
Community outraged after San Francisco woman on bike hit, killed by truck
Car crashes into highway median as Trump motorcade passes
More TOP STORIES News