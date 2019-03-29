Woman dies after shooting in West Oakland BART Station parking lot

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman who was shot outside the West Oakland BART last night station has died.According to BART police, it happened in the parking lot on the 7th Street side of the station at about 10:30 p.m.The woman was transported to Highland Hospital where she passed away.BART Police closed the station for about 30 minutes before it reopened just before 11:20 last night.The suspect fled the scene and BART police and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for him. A description of the suspect is not available at this time.