BART

Woman dies after shooting in West Oakland BART Station parking lot

Police investigate deadly shooting at West Oakland BART station on Thursday, March 29, 2019. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman who was shot outside the West Oakland BART last night station has died.

According to BART police, it happened in the parking lot on the 7th Street side of the station at about 10:30 p.m.

The woman was transported to Highland Hospital where she passed away.

BART Police closed the station for about 30 minutes before it reopened just before 11:20 last night.

The suspect fled the scene and BART police and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for him. A description of the suspect is not available at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyoaklandhomicide investigationbart policeshootingbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
BART rider turns her Clipper card into a ring and it works
Foundation created by Oscar Grant's family holds gala in his honor
Police release photos of suspect in Oakland BART train stabbing
BART passenger stabbed on train at Fruitvale Station in Oakland
TOP STORIES
Investors hitch a ride on Lyft's IPO
Accuweather Forecast: Warmest this weekend
Live: Christina Koch becomes 14th woman to perform spacewalk
Warning after man with measles has dinner at a popular Livermore restaurant
South Bay assemblyman proposes bill to bring tougher penalties on porch piracy
Indiana mayor and presidential hopeful visits SF
South Bay MMA fighter survives massive fall from highway 87
Show More
Flu hits South Bay schools late in the season
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
DeBrincat's 2 goals lead Blackhawks past Sharks 5-4
Sting previews 'The Last Ship' ahead of San Francisco run next year
Bay Area lawmaker proposes reforms to college admissions following scandal
More TOP STORIES News