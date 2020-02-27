Woman dragged, robbed of purse in Stockton Tunnel attack in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman was violently dragged and robbed of her purse in an attack inside the Stockton Tunnel in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows a man dragging the victim and another man getting out a car to continue the assault.

The attack happened Sunday morning.

RELATED: Suspect arrested after attack on Asian man collecting cans caught on video, SFPD says

According to ABC7 News Reporter Dion Lim, the San Francisco Police Department is nearing an arrest in the case.

The video shows two suspects and a black sedan.

Those with information what happened are asked to contact San Francisco police.

The Stockton Tunnel is located on Stockton Street at Pine Street in San Francisco.

