Texas woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman drinking wine from a Pringles can while driving an electric shopping cart around the parking lot has been banned from Walmart.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas --
Police in northern Texas say a woman has been banned from a local Walmart after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the store's parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Police tell the Times Record News that officers responded to a suspicious person call at about 9 a.m. Friday at a Walmart in Wichita Falls, about 125 miles northwest of Dallas.

Wichita Falls police spokesman Jeff Hughes says the woman had reportedly been riding the electric cart around the parking lot for about three hours.

Hughes says police eventually found the woman in a nearby restaurant and told her not to return to the store.

Police say the woman wasn't arrested and her name was not released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newswalmartshoppingu.s. & worldbizarreTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Active early week
Police: 2 women held hostage at UPS facility in Gloucester Co., NJ
1 dead in 2-alarm fire at apartment building in San Jose
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect Jake Patterson due in court today
$1,500 San Jose studio is rented to two cats, not people
Cold moves into East Coast behind big winter storm
Show More
Weekly Fact Check: Trump's factual emergency
Coast Guard families receive food donations during government shutdown
Bay Area Papa Murphy's shut down after photos go viral
Ayesha Curry shows off son Canon's 'baby blues'
Curry scores 48, hits 11 3s as Warriors beat Mavs 119-114
More News