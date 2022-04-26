rescue

Woman falls in outhouse toilet headfirst trying to get phone, rescued by firefighters

She was washed down and 'strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste.'
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman falls in outhouse toilet headfirst trying to get phone, rescued

QUILCENE, Wash. -- A woman who accidentally dropped her cellphone into the hole of an outhouse in a national forest and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters in Washington state.

Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly said the woman, who was at the top of Mount Walker in the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle, had been using her phone when it fell into the toilet on Tuesday, The Kitsap Sun reported.

Manly said she disassembled the toilet seat and used dog leashes to try and get the phone and eventually used the leashes to tie herself off as she reached for it. That effort failed and she fell into the toilet headfirst.

"They didn't work very well and in she went," Manly said.

The woman was alone and tried to get out for 10 to 15 minutes. Reunited with her phone, she called 911, Manly said.

Responding firefighters passed her blocks to stand on to reach a harness, which they used to pull her out of the vault. The Brinnon Fire Department said the woman said she was uninjured.

She was washed down and "strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave," the department said.

"I've been doing this for 40 years, and that was a first," Manly said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtontoiletrescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Woman, 52, survives 6 days stranded in Sierra Nevada Mountains
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
Pilot meets cops who pulled him from plane wreckage on railroad tracks
Crews rescue person from side of cliff at Daly City beach
TOP STORIES
Suspect kidnapped 3-month-old from SJ home, police say
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others
What changes will Elon Musk bring to Twitter?
COVID cases up 50% in CA since March, CDC says
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Show More
China erects so-called 'COVID cages' amid Shanghai lockdown
Job seekers see new kinds of benefits as pandemic changes workplace
Stanford nurses go on strike over pay, mental health services
SJ police searching for sexual assault suspect
Oakland Unified teachers to stage walkout Friday
More TOP STORIES News