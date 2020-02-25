VIDEO: Woman fends off gunman with mop, bucket of water in Poland

PINCZYN, Poland -- An employee at a neighborhood store in Poland thwarted an attempted armed robbery using some unusual means of protection.

The video, which was originally shared by police and has since gone viral, shows the gunman entering the small shop in Pincyzn, Poland, and pointing a gun at the woman.

The woman behind the counter then tosses a bucket of water at the man before striking him several times with a mop as he lunged in her direction.

The woman is able to fend the suspect off, and he's seen running out of the door.

Police hope someone will recognize the man, who was wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing, and turn him in.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
viral videofightu.s. & worldpolicecaught on camerasurveillance videoarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
Suspect arrested, victim ID'd in Castro Valley hit-and-run
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Driver in fatal Mountain View Tesla crash was playing video game, NTSB says
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked while collecting cans in San Francisco
EXCLUSIVE: Oprah talks to ABC7 about 2020 Vision Tour, bringing people together
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
2 coronavirus patients being treated in Contra Costa Co., officials say
This fish could be the 'new white meat'
AccuWeather forecast: Laissez les bon temps rouler!
BART station agent worked 361 days in 2018, made over $100K in OT
More TOP STORIES News