COVID-19 vaccine

Woman says she was fired from NYC server job over COVID vaccine

NEW YORK -- A woman said she was fired from her server job at a New York City restaurant over not yet wanting to get the coronavirus vaccine, which the restaurant said was a requirement.

Bonnie Jacobson, 34, told "Good Morning America" she was fired Monday from the Red Hook Tavern in Brooklyn, after she told management that she wanted to hold off because she and her husband are trying for a child and it's unclear if the vaccines could have any impact on that.

She said employees received an email from the restaurant that getting vaccinated was a requirement, and when she said she wanted to wait, she received an email saying, "At this time your employment will be terminated. We are sad to see you go. If you do change your mind, please do not hesitate to let us know."

The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said employers can require employees to get vaccinated.

WATCH: Debunking COVID-19 vaccine rumors and myths
EMBED More News Videos

CNN's Sanjay Gupta helps separate fact from fiction when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.



In a statement, the restaurant's owner Billy Durney said, "Once New York state allowed restaurant workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to put a plan in place to keep our team and guests safe.

No one has faced these challenges before and we made a decision that we thought would best protect everyone. And, we now realize that we need to update our policy so it's clear to our team how the process works and what we can do to support them. We made these changes immediately."

Jacobson said it was not about being anti-vaccine.

"I totally support the vaccine," she said. "If it wasn't for this one thing, I would probably get it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkbrooklyncoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
FL official created 'VIP' COVID vaccine list, including herself
Contra Costa Co. offers vaccine to grocery workers and teachers
Young women dressed as 'grannies' turned away from vaccination site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA says outdoor youth sports can resume in some counties
COVID-19 live updates: Newsom gives vaccine update in Bay Area
CA to set aside 10% of vaccine doses for teachers
Oakley school board president resigns after offensive comments
Missing teen last seen on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Fast moving storm to bring light rain to Bay Area
AccuWeather forecast: Wet weekend start, sunny, dry and warmer ending
Show More
Antioch man died by controversial chokehold, lawsuit claims
Ted Cruz calls trip to Cancun a 'mistake' in one-on-one interview
NASA rover lands on Mars looking for ancient life
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Chico State students, parents frustrated with fall plan
More TOP STORIES News