Woman found dead at Airbnb rental property in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on Mountain View Avenue near Gordon Avenue in unincorporated San Jose. Deputies said an adult woman was found dead inside of a home around 3:47 p.m. Tuesday.

Several neighbors on Mountain View Ave. say the home the homicide happened inside is a known Airbnb rental property. A blue key lock box is visibly hanging from the front door - usually an indication that the property is a rental.

ABC7 News reached out to Airbnb, who said, "We are urgently investigating this tragedy, and we are in coordination with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office to offer our full support in their investigation."

"I've seen a lot, but nothing like this. This is one of the weirdest days of my life," said Mike Fleming, a neighbor who lives across the street.



He said he's lived on this quiet block for 52 years and has never seen this type of presence by law enforcement. Fleming said several of the neighbors knew the home was a rental property with a constant stream of cars coming in and out. Other neighbors mentioned seeing people with luggage often going into the home, but figured they were visitors.

"Over the years you got that many people coming in and out of the your house the odds are going to come around and sure enough they did" said Fleming.

Eventually, the man several people said was the owner of the property came out of the garage. He had nothing to say to ABC7 News Reporter Julian Glover other than curse words.

The sheriff's office is releasing very little information about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the homicide. Details about a suspect has not yet been released either.

Fleming is hoping video from his surveillance camera could be helpful to investigators.

"We see everything. It's right in front of our faces. What're you going to do about it?" he said.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Investigations main line at 408-808-4500. You can also call the anonymous top line at 408-807-4431.

