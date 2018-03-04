Woman hit by car, killed at on-ramp to I-80 in San Francisco

This is a file photo of a CHP vehicle. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A woman was killed when she was hit by a car at the Fifth Street on-ramp to eastbound Interstate Highway 80 early this morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

The woman was struck by one vehicle, and as her body lay in the roadway, she was struck by other vehicles whose drivers might not even know they hit her, according to CHP Officer Vu Williams.

The driver of the car that initially struck her remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, Williams said. The other drivers left, and may not have realized they hit the woman, according to Williams.

All lanes are now open on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco at the Fifth Street on-ramp, Williams confirmed. The lanes were closed and a Sig-alert issued around 5:50 a.m.

The lanes re-opened shortly after 8 a.m.

The Sig-aert has been cancelled, the CHP said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian killedpedestrian struckpedestriansCHPI-80car crashtraffic fatalitiestraffic accidentSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News