Long Island woman struck by turkey thrown through her windshield in 2004 dies

RONKONKOMA, Long Island -- A Long Island woman who was struck by a frozen turkey thrown through the windshield of her car by a teenager has died.
Victoria Ruvolo of Ronkonkoma was hit by the turkey in 2004.
In the years following the incident, Ruvolo publicly forgave the teen and wrote a book, "No Room for Vengeance: In Justice and Healing."
Ruvolo will be laid to rest Thursday morning in Oceanside.
She was 59 years old.
