Long Island woman struck by turkey thrown through her windshield in 2004 dies

A woman hit by a turkey thrown through her windshield died at age 59.

RONKONKOMA, Long Island -- A Long Island woman who was struck by a frozen turkey thrown through the windshield of her car by a teenager has died.

Victoria Ruvolo of Ronkonkoma was hit by the turkey in 2004.

In the years following the incident, Ruvolo publicly forgave the teen and wrote a book, "No Room for Vengeance: In Justice and Healing."

Ruvolo will be laid to rest Thursday morning in Oceanside.

She was 59 years old.
