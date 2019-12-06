Woman hospitalized after being pinned under Muni train in SF

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A woman is recovering after getting pinned under a Muni train in front of Oracle Park in San Francisco.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday on the tracks at 3rd and King Street.

Rescue crews had to lift the Muni train to free the woman. She was conscious and talking when she was taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries is not known.

It happened just after the Andrea Bocelli concert at Chase Center ended. A shuttle was brought in to transport passengers who had been on the train.
