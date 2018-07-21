Woman injured in possible barricade situation at Silver Lake Trader Joe's

Police in Silver Lake are searching for a chase suspect who ran inside a Trader Joe's Saturday, authorities said.

By ABC7.com staff
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES --
A woman has been hospitalized in an incident involving a chase suspect believed to be inside a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake Saturday, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said a 20-year-old woman was transported in fair condition. It's unclear what type of injuries she sustained.

It's unclear if the suspect is armed or if anyone inside the store, located in the 2700 block of Hyperion Avenue, is in danger.



Los Angeles police said the incident started when the suspect led authorities on chase from the Hollywood area until it ended at the store.

The public was urged to avoid the area of Hyperion Avenue and Griffith Park Boulevard as an investigation continued.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
