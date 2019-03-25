Crime & Safety

Austrian court jails woman over fatal dog attack on toddler

BERLIN -- An Austrian court has sentenced a dog owner to six months in prison after her Rottweiler mauled a toddler who died of his injuries weeks later.

Public broadcaster ORF reported Monday that the Vienna regional court convicted the 49-year-old defendant of serious negligent homicide.

Authorities determined the woman, who wasn't identified, was intoxicated during the attack. She testified she'd had "at most half a liter (17 ounces) of Prosecco."

The Rottweiler, which wasn't wearing a muzzle as required, attacked a 17-month-old boy walking with his grandparents, biting him on the head.

The court also gave the woman a 12-month suspended sentence and ordered her to pay 65,000 euros ($73,613) damages to the boy's family.

The dog was taken to an animal shelter but later destroyed after attacking a keeper.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycrimesentencingcourtcourt casedog attackchild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bay Area sees only 9 days of dry weather in March
Body discovered near landslide that claimed life of woman at Fort Funston
Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of rain through Thursday
Shooting in Walnut Creek shocks community
Show More
SFPD makes arrests in fatal Fillmore St. shooting
Anonymous threat prompts increased security at Serra High in San Mateo
Teacher who donated salary to poor wins $1M prize
Empty lot in SF's Glen Park neighborhood listed for $1.85M
Pittsburg principal allegedly shot by wife dies from injuries
More TOP STORIES News