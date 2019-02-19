86-year-old woman killed, 6 displaced following fire at San Mateo home

EMBED </>More Videos

One person has died and several have been displaced after a fire at a home in San Mateo early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
An 86-year old-woman was killed in an early morning house fire in San Mateo.

Firefighters say it started just before 4:30 a.m. on South Humboldt Street near 2nd Avenue.

Neighbor Rolando Escobar described the flames: "Big, big. It was big. They started breaking down, putting water on it."

Firefighters went into rescue mode after initial knockdown of the flames at the front of the house, looking for a person inside a bedroom.



An 86-year-old woman was pulled out.

Firefighters did CPR, but could not resuscitate her. She died at the scene.

Six others, described as family members, have been displaced.

The Red Cross is helping them with food and housing.

Police and firefighters are investigating the cause. The coroner is also doing an investigation on the victim.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal firedeadly firehouse firewoman killedSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: iCloud captures joyride in car stolen from SJ family
VTA asking for public input on proposed cuts to bus routes
New bill could eliminate speed limit on I-5, Hwy 99
Oakland teachers gearing up for strike
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
American Airlines denies man was on flight from LA
Sen. Bernie Sanders running for president
Brothers claim Jussie Smollett staged attack after threatening letter, source says
Show More
Retirement home celebrates love by displaying residents' vintage wedding gowns
Dog helps his owner shovel snow like a pro
South Bay college students showcase projects designed for Silicon Valley
Oakland schools, teachers prepare for looming strike
15 displaced by 2-alarm house fire near San Francisco's Panhandle
More News